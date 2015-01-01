Jan. 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Gram Daal prices improved further due to short supply.
* Udid prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,720 326-378 327-380
Wheat Tukda 00,810 328-406 328-408
Jowar White 130 285-705 280-740
Bajra 0,035 180-265 200-280
PULSES
Gram 00,475 625-0,672 615-0,700
Udid 0,150 1,110-1,219 1,101-1,205
Moong 0,117 1,360-1,642 1,250-1,650
Tuar 0,025 850-1,135 900-1,150
Maize 010 255-296 248-295
Vaal Deshi 090 0,855-1,185 0,850-1,180
Choli 0,073 0,785-1,360 0,880-1,354
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,690-1,700 1,690-1,700
Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Bajra 1,460-1,470 1,460-1,470
Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900
PULSES
Gram 3,350-3,400 3,300-3,350
Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Tuar 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250
Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,350-5,400 5,250-5,300
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400