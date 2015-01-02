BRIEF-India's Premco Global March-qtr consol net profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
Jan. 02Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Rice prices improved due to increased retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,925 327-380 326-378 Wheat Tukda 01,000 329-405 328-406 Jowar White 165 280-700 285-705 Bajra 0,045 185-268 180-265 PULSES Gram 00,326 528-0,655 625-0,672 Udid 0,170 1,091-1,203 1,110-1,219 Moong 0,105 1,250-1,625 1,360-1,642 Tuar 0,032 900-1,150 850-1,135 Maize 015 247-297 255-296 Vaal Deshi 072 0,860-1,190 0,855-1,185 Choli 0,060 0,850-1,326 0,785-1,360 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,690-1,700 1,690-1,700 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,460-1,470 1,460-1,470 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 5,250-5,300 5,200-5,250 Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago