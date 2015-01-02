Jan. 02Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Rice prices improved due to increased retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,925 327-380 326-378 Wheat Tukda 01,000 329-405 328-406 Jowar White 165 280-700 285-705 Bajra 0,045 185-268 180-265 PULSES Gram 00,326 528-0,655 625-0,672 Udid 0,170 1,091-1,203 1,110-1,219 Moong 0,105 1,250-1,625 1,360-1,642 Tuar 0,032 900-1,150 850-1,135 Maize 015 247-297 255-296 Vaal Deshi 072 0,860-1,190 0,855-1,185 Choli 0,060 0,850-1,326 0,785-1,360 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,690-1,700 1,690-1,700 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,460-1,470 1,460-1,470 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 5,250-5,300 5,200-5,250 Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400