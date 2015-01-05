Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Jan. 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Gram and Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,980 326-380 327-380 Wheat Tukda 01,060 327-421 329-405 Jowar White 115 280-715 280-700 Bajra 0,045 210-280 185-268 PULSES Gram 00,600 550-0,675 528-0,655 Udid 0,275 1,054-1,206 1,091-1,203 Moong 0,200 1,300-1,650 1,250-1,625 Tuar 0,050 850-1,150 900-1,150 Maize 010 248-290 247-297 Vaal Deshi 060 0,850-1,214 0,860-1,190 Choli 0,075 0,750-1,340 0,850-1,326 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,690-1,700 1,690-1,700 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 1,975-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,460-1,470 1,460-1,470 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 3,300-3,350 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12