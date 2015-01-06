Jan. 06Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. * Moong prices gained due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,790 327-382 326-380 Wheat Tukda 00,940 326-408 327-421 Jowar White 120 285-710 280-715 Bajra 0,050 205-285 210-280 PULSES Gram 00,550 550-0,660 550-0,675 Udid 0,175 1,075-1,207 1,054-1,206 Moong 0,089 1,399-1,656 1,300-1,650 Tuar 0,050 1,000-1,225 850-1,150 Maize 015 250-295 248-290 Vaal Deshi 050 0,855-1,255 0,850-1,214 Choli 0,080 1,000-1,351 0,750-1,340 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,690-1,700 1,690-1,700 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,460-1,470 1,460-1,470 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 5,350-5,400 5,250-5,300 Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400