Jan. 07Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices increased due to thin supply. * Udid prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,690 327-385 327-382 Wheat Tukda 00,810 326-402 326-408 Jowar White 095 275-715 285-710 Bajra 0,035 210-295 205-285 PULSES Gram 00,565 544-0,664 550-0,660 Udid 0,225 1,091-1,212 1,075-1,207 Moong 0,199 1,476-1,645 1,399-1,656 Tuar 0,060 1,020-1,225 1,000-1,225 Maize 017 255-297 250-295 Vaal Deshi 065 0,860-1,205 0,855-1,255 Choli 0,075 1,010-1,354 1,000-1,351 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,690-1,700 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,460-1,470 1,460-1,470 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 5,550-5,600 5,350-5,400 Tuardal 7,400-7,450 7,300-7,350 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,500-5,550 5,350-5,400 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400