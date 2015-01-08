Jan. 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Jowar prices gained due to thin supply. * Tuar prices improved further due to low arrivals. * Udid prices moved up due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,705 328-382 327-385 Wheat Tukda 00,800 329-400 326-402 Jowar White 110 280-710 275-715 Bajra 0,040 205-275 210-295 PULSES Gram 00,403 550-0,670 544-0,664 Udid 0,240 1,091-1,215 1,091-1,212 Moong 0,150 1,390-1,592 1,476-1,645 Tuar 0,075 1,100-1,230 1,020-1,225 Maize 025 248-295 255-297 Vaal Deshi 070 0,900-1,050 0,860-1,205 Choli 0,080 1,015-1,355 1,010-1,354 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,460-1,470 Jowar 2,950-3,000 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 5,700-5,750 5,550-5,600 Tuardal 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,650-5,700 5,500-5,550 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400