Jan. 09Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Tuar prices improved further due to low arrivals.
* Rice prices gained due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,820 328-377 328-382
Wheat Tukda 00,970 329-395 329-400
Jowar White 265 275-715 280-710
Bajra 0,040 203-280 205-275
PULSES
Gram 00,150 590-0,665 550-0,670
Udid 0,150 1,075-1,200 1,091-1,215
Moong 0,168 1,448-1,631 1,390-1,592
Tuar 0,030 0,900-1,200 1,100-1,230
Maize 015 250-301 248-295
Vaal Deshi 065 0,925-1,075 0,900-1,050
Choli 0,090 1,055-1,324 1,015-1,355
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680
Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150
Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450
Jowar 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
PULSES
Gram 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Tuar 5,800-5,850 5,700-5,750
Tuardal 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450
Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400