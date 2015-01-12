Jan. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Udid prices gained due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,670 329-376 328-377 Wheat Tukda 00,880 332-385 329-395 Jowar White 140 270-720 275-715 Bajra 0,225 195-270 203-280 PULSES Gram 00,310 550-0,660 590-0,665 Udid 0,300 1,040-1,211 1,075-1,200 Moong 0,125 1,380-1,699 1,448-1,631 Tuar 0,110 0,950-1,240 0,900-1,200 Maize 010 225-295 250-301 Vaal Deshi 085 0,945-1,075 0,925-1,075 Choli 0,075 0,950-1,250 1,055-1,324 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,670-1,680 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,975 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450 Jowar 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 PULSES Gram 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Tuardal 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,750-5,800 5,650-5,700 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400