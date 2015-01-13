Jan. 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Tuar prices improved due to buying support from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,730 331-381 329-376
Wheat Tukda 00,970 335-408 332-385
Jowar White 135 265-710 270-720
Bajra 0,120 180-275 195-270
PULSES
Gram 00,195 575-0,660 550-0,660
Udid 0,175 1,050-1,161 1,040-1,211
Moong 0,140 1,366-1,555 1,380-1,699
Tuar 0,050 0,950-1,210 0,950-1,240
Maize 015 248-297 225-295
Vaal Deshi 070 0,900-1,100 0,945-1,075
Choli 0,060 0,975-1,248 0,950-1,250
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660
Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150
Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450
Jowar 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
PULSES
Gram 3,250-3,300 3,300-3,350
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Tuar 5,850-5,900 5,800-5,850
Tuardal 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450
Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400