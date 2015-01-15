Jan. 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Tuar prices moved down as arrival picks up.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,540 330-371 331-381
Wheat Tukda 00,670 330-385 335-408
Jowar White 115 280-700 265-710
Bajra 0,050 201-270 180-275
PULSES
Gram 00,150 550-0,644 575-0,660
Udid 0,175 1,015-1,161 1,050-1,161
Moong 0,100 1,381-1,620 1,366-1,555
Tuar 0,170 1,050-1,120 0,950-1,210
Maize 010 250-290 248-297
Vaal Deshi 060 0,925-1,126 0,900-1,100
Choli 0,050 0,980-1,215 0,975-1,248
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,650-1,660
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,950 1,925-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150
Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450
Jowar 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
PULSES
Gram 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Tuar 5,800-5,850 5,850-5,900
Tuardal 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450
Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400