Jan. 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar prices moved down as arrival picks up. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,540 330-371 331-381 Wheat Tukda 00,670 330-385 335-408 Jowar White 115 280-700 265-710 Bajra 0,050 201-270 180-275 PULSES Gram 00,150 550-0,644 575-0,660 Udid 0,175 1,015-1,161 1,050-1,161 Moong 0,100 1,381-1,620 1,366-1,555 Tuar 0,170 1,050-1,120 0,950-1,210 Maize 010 250-290 248-297 Vaal Deshi 060 0,925-1,126 0,900-1,100 Choli 0,050 0,980-1,215 0,975-1,248 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,950 1,925-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450 Jowar 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 PULSES Gram 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 5,800-5,850 5,850-5,900 Tuardal 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400