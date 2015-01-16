Jan. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,840 331-373 330-371 Wheat Tukda 00,935 333-381 330-385 Jowar White 125 285-710 280-700 Bajra 0,045 205-270 201-270 PULSES Gram 00,195 525-0,627 550-0,644 Udid 0,080 1,040-1,155 1,015-1,161 Moong 0,143 1,481-1,576 1,381-1,620 Tuar 0,100 0,900-1,130 1,050-1,120 Maize 015 250-297 250-290 Vaal Deshi 075 0,950-1,122 0,925-1,126 Choli 0,055 0,985-1,225 0,980-1,215 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450 Jowar 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,250-3,300 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Tuardal 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,850-5,900 5,750-5,800 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400