Mar. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. * Moong and Moong Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 03,540 270-365 272-388 Wheat Tukda 07,680 268-545 270-532 Jowar White 085 325-650 275-655 Bajra 0,030 210-295 195-310 PULSES Gram 01,350 640-0,715 660-0,719 Udid 0,015 0,978-1,210 0,975-1,228 Moong 0,045 1,250-1,611 1,276-1,631 Tuar 0,100 0,950-1,255 1,100-1,220 Maize 025 260-280 250-300 Vaal Deshi 170 0,950-1,550 0,950-1,495 Choli 0,045 0,825-1,250 0,975-1,242 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,460-1,470 1,460-1,470 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,775 1,725-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 6,450-6,500 6,500-6,550 Tuardal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Moong 8,200-8,250 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,700-8,750 Udid 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400