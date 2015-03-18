Mar. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to thin supply of quality stocks. * Bajri prices gained due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 03,905 273-395 270-365 Wheat Tukda 08,000 267-548 268-545 Jowar White 110 310-655 325-650 Bajra 0,040 210-297 210-295 PULSES Gram 01,400 660-0,713 640-0,715 Udid 0,028 1,150-1,211 0,978-1,210 Moong 0,060 1,190-1,676 1,250-1,611 Tuar 0,050 1,100-1,175 0,950-1,255 Maize 015 265-285 260-280 Vaal Deshi 145 0,955-1,525 0,950-1,550 Choli 0,073 0,875-1,255 0,825-1,250 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,460-1,470 1,460-1,470 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,825 1,725-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,125 2,050-2,100 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,340-1,350 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 6,400-6,450 6,450-6,500 Tuardal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Moong 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400