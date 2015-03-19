Mar. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved up due to low arrivals.
* Udid prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 05,475 275-410 273-395
Wheat Tukda 09,525 272-595 267-548
Jowar White 110 310-660 310-655
Bajra 0,040 205-300 210-297
PULSES
Gram 01,400 662-0,721 660-0,713
Udid 0,030 1,100-1,225 1,150-1,211
Moong 0,010 1,300-1,500 1,190-1,676
Tuar 0,060 1,100-1,180 1,100-1,175
Maize 021 260-290 265-285
Vaal Deshi 190 0,925-1,520 0,955-1,525
Choli 0,065 0,785-1,250 0,875-1,255
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,460-1,470 1,460-1,470
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,850 1,775-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,075-2,125
Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390
Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
PULSES
Gram 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Tuar 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450
Tuardal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650
Moong 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250
Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850
Udid 5,800-5,850 5,900-5,950
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400