Mar. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat of Mill quality prices eased due to restricted demand from flour
mills.
* Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Tuar prices moved up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 05,580 274-405 275-410
Wheat Tukda 08,425 271-565 272-595
Jowar White 095 315-655 310-660
Bajra 0,035 215-305 205-300
PULSES
Gram 01,300 660-0,726 662-0,721
Udid 0,063 0,991-1,230 1,100-1,225
Moong 0,025 1,200-1,415 1,300-1,500
Tuar 0,100 1,030-1,211 1,100-1,180
Maize 020 250-295 260-290
Vaal Deshi 205 0,950-1,550 0,925-1,520
Choli 0,060 0,915-1,185 0,785-1,250
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,440-1,450 1,460-1,470
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,380-1,390
Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
PULSES
Gram 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Tuar 6,500-6,550 6,400-6,450
Tuardal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650
Moong 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250
Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850
Udid 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400