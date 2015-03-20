Mar. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat of Mill quality prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 05,580 274-405 275-410 Wheat Tukda 08,425 271-565 272-595 Jowar White 095 315-655 310-660 Bajra 0,035 215-305 205-300 PULSES Gram 01,300 660-0,726 662-0,721 Udid 0,063 0,991-1,230 1,100-1,225 Moong 0,025 1,200-1,415 1,300-1,500 Tuar 0,100 1,030-1,211 1,100-1,180 Maize 020 250-295 260-290 Vaal Deshi 205 0,950-1,550 0,925-1,520 Choli 0,060 0,915-1,185 0,785-1,250 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,440-1,450 1,460-1,470 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,380-1,390 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 6,500-6,550 6,400-6,450 Tuardal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Moong 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400