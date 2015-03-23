Mar. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals of good quality stocks. * Tuar prices gained due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 06,050 277-415 274-405 Wheat Tukda 09,425 274-558 271-565 Jowar White 100 225-675 315-655 Bajra 0,050 210-305 215-305 PULSES Gram 01,400 668-0,726 660-0,726 Udid 0,060 1,050-1,220 0,991-1,230 Moong 0,025 1,200-1,515 1,200-1,415 Tuar 0,045 1,128-1,205 1,030-1,211 Maize 015 280-297 250-295 Vaal Deshi 325 1,250-1,425 0,950-1,550 Choli 0,075 0,825-1,250 0,915-1,185 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,900 1,800-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 6,550-6,600 6,500-6,550 Tuardal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Moong 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400