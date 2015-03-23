Mar. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals of good quality stocks.
* Tuar prices gained due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 06,050 277-415 274-405
Wheat Tukda 09,425 274-558 271-565
Jowar White 100 225-675 315-655
Bajra 0,050 210-305 215-305
PULSES
Gram 01,400 668-0,726 660-0,726
Udid 0,060 1,050-1,220 0,991-1,230
Moong 0,025 1,200-1,515 1,200-1,415
Tuar 0,045 1,128-1,205 1,030-1,211
Maize 015 280-297 250-295
Vaal Deshi 325 1,250-1,425 0,950-1,550
Choli 0,075 0,825-1,250 0,915-1,185
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450
Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,900 1,800-1,850
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,100-2,150
Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410
Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
PULSES
Gram 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Tuar 6,550-6,600 6,500-6,550
Tuardal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650
Moong 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250
Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850
Udid 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400