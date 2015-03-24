Mar. 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. * Rice prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Gram prices firmed up due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 03,180 272-348 277-415 Wheat Tukda 07,200 270-590 274-558 Jowar White 075 260-670 225-675 Bajra 0,035 210-270 210-305 PULSES Gram 00,800 682-0,745 668-0,726 Udid 0,090 1,176-1,225 1,050-1,220 Moong 0,010 1,200-1,575 1,200-1,515 Tuar 0,050 1,000-1,175 1,128-1,205 Maize 012 260-285 280-297 Vaal Deshi 125 0,850-1,375 1,250-1,425 Choli 0,040 0,925-1,188 0,825-1,250 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,430-1,440 1,440-1,450 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,850 1,850-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 3,525-3,575 3,500-3,550 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 6,550-6,600 6,550-6,600 Tuardal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Moong 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,250-2,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400