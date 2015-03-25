* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 02,500 0,671-0,921
Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 04,000 650-0,906
Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,200 625-0,810
Jamnagar 01,500 650-0,900 01,000 640-0,919
Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 02,500 633-0,860
Keshod 01,500 610-0,860 01,500 625-0,854
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,686-0,921 0,000-0,000 0,671-0,905
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,000 0,000-0,000 1,475-1,761
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,350-3,060
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,690
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 530-603
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,990 0,990 1,535 1,535
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 523 523 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 545 545 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,725 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,735 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil label tin 1,690-1,695 1,690-1,695
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,710
Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085
Palm oil 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840
Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,300-1,305
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed