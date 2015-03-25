* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 02,500 0,671-0,921 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 04,000 650-0,906 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,200 625-0,810 Jamnagar 01,500 650-0,900 01,000 640-0,919 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 02,500 633-0,860 Keshod 01,500 610-0,860 01,500 625-0,854 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,686-0,921 0,000-0,000 0,671-0,905 (auction price) Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,000 0,000-0,000 1,475-1,761 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,350-3,060 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,690 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 530-603 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,990 0,990 1,535 1,535 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 523 523 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 545 545 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,725 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,735 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil label tin 1,690-1,695 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085 Palm oil 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed