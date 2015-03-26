Mar. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices of superior quality improved due to thin supply.
* Gram prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Tuar prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills.
* Rajkot market yard remain closed on account of financia year ending
holidays.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 272-348
Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 270-590
Jowar White 000 000-000 260-670
Bajra 0,000 000-000 210-270
PULSES
Gram 00,000 000-0,000 682-0,745
Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,176-1,225
Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,200-1,575
Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,000-1,175
Maize 000 000-000 260-285
Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,850-1,375
Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,925-1,188
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,100-2,150
Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410
Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
PULSES
Gram 3,475-3,525 3,525-3,575
Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Tuar 6,400-6,450 6,550-6,600
Tuardal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650
Moong 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250
Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850
Udid 5,850-5,900 5,850-5,900
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400