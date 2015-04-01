Apr. 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down further due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Udid prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Rajkot market yard remain closed on account of first day of new financial year. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 272-348 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 270-590 Jowar White 000 000-000 260-670 Bajra 0,000 000-000 210-270 PULSES Gram 00,000 000-0,000 682-0,745 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,176-1,225 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,200-1,575 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,000-1,175 Maize 000 000-000 260-285 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,850-1,375 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,925-1,188 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,370-1,380 1,390-1,400 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 3,425-3,475 3,425-3,475 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Tuardal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Moong 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 5,900-5,950 5,850-5,900 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400