Apr. 06Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to short supply in good quality stocks.
* Gram and Gram Daal prices moved up due to retail demand.
* Udid prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 11,040 260-390 272-348
Wheat Tukda 12,050 268-505 270-590
Jowar White 115 285-695 260-670
Bajra 0,055 210-295 210-270
PULSES
Gram 01,950 701-0,775 682-0,745
Udid 0,100 1,200-1,300 1,176-1,225
Moong 0,030 1,205-1,500 1,200-1,575
Tuar 0,300 1,175-1,210 1,000-1,175
Maize 020 250-285 260-285
Vaal Deshi 305 1,050-1,450 0,850-1,375
Choli 0,085 0,850-1,165 0,925-1,188
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,370-1,380 1,370-1,380
Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,900 1,800-1,850
Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,400 2,300-2,350
Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410
Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
PULSES
Gram 3,550-3,600 3,425-3,475
Gram dal 4,350-4,400 4,150-4,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Tuar 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350
Tuardal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650
Moong 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250
Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850
Udid 6,000-6,050 5,900-5,950
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400