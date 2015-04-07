BRIEF-NDTV approves part of stake sale in Lifestyle Holdco held by unit NDTV Networks
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
Apr. 07Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up further due to retail demand. * Gram and Besan prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 10,900 261-415 260-390 Wheat Tukda 12,400 265-538 268-505 Jowar White 095 280-685 285-695 Bajra 0,060 210-300 210-295 PULSES Gram 01,500 701-0,803 701-0,775 Udid 0,080 1,200-1,281 1,200-1,300 Moong 0,045 1,270-1,419 1,205-1,500 Tuar 0,350 1,050-1,210 1,175-1,210 Maize 026 250-295 250-285 Vaal Deshi 210 1,450-1,550 1,050-1,450 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,850-1,165 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,370-1,380 1,370-1,380 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,950 1,850-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,450 2,350-2,400 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 3,650-3,700 3,550-3,600 Gram dal 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,200-3,250 Tuar 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Tuardal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Moong 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees