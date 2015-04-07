Apr. 07Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up further due to retail demand. * Gram and Besan prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 10,900 261-415 260-390 Wheat Tukda 12,400 265-538 268-505 Jowar White 095 280-685 285-695 Bajra 0,060 210-300 210-295 PULSES Gram 01,500 701-0,803 701-0,775 Udid 0,080 1,200-1,281 1,200-1,300 Moong 0,045 1,270-1,419 1,205-1,500 Tuar 0,350 1,050-1,210 1,175-1,210 Maize 026 250-295 250-285 Vaal Deshi 210 1,450-1,550 1,050-1,450 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,850-1,165 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,370-1,380 1,370-1,380 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,950 1,850-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,450 2,350-2,400 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 3,650-3,700 3,550-3,600 Gram dal 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,200-3,250 Tuar 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Tuardal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Moong 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400