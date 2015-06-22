Jun. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices firmed up due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,680 273-352 268-348 Wheat Tukda 01,310 275-442 270-442 Jowar White 105 265-675 256-640 Bajra 0,040 190-273 195-270 PULSES Gram 00,350 830-0,910 830-0,910 Udid 0,050 1,500-1,670 1,500-1,625 Moong 0,500 1,250-1,450 1,300-1,450 Tuar 0,020 1,250-1,425 1,110-1,400 Maize 011 250-255 250-295 Vaal Deshi 050 1,755-1,905 1,550-1,975 Choli 0,025 1,155-1,275 1,150-1,349 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,375-2,425 2,375-2,425 Bajra 1,330-1,340 1,330-1,340 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 4,250-4,300 4,300-4,350 Gram dal 5,200-5,250 5,300-5,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,050-4,100 Tuar 7,550-7,600 7,450-7,500 Tuardal 09,700-09,800 09,700-09,800 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 9,400-9,450 9,400-9,450 Udid 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400