Jun. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,540 274-350 273-352
Wheat Tukda 01,220 276-438 275-442
Jowar White 105 260-680 265-675
Bajra 0,020 195-270 190-273
PULSES
Gram 00,240 814-0,956 830-0,910
Udid 0,070 1,450-1,675 1,500-1,670
Moong 0,700 1,250-1,400 1,250-1,450
Tuar 0,015 1,200-1,410 1,250-1,425
Maize 010 248-295 250-255
Vaal Deshi 040 1,725-1,925 1,755-1,905
Choli 0,030 1,105-1,160 1,155-1,275
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,375-2,425 2,375-2,425
Bajra 1,330-1,340 1,330-1,340
Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900
PULSES
Gram 4,350-4,400 4,250-4,300
Gram dal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 7,650-7,700 7,550-7,600
Tuardal 09,900-10,000 09,700-09,800
Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moongdal 9,400-9,450 9,400-9,450
Udid 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400