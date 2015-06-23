Jun. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,540 274-350 273-352 Wheat Tukda 01,220 276-438 275-442 Jowar White 105 260-680 265-675 Bajra 0,020 195-270 190-273 PULSES Gram 00,240 814-0,956 830-0,910 Udid 0,070 1,450-1,675 1,500-1,670 Moong 0,700 1,250-1,400 1,250-1,450 Tuar 0,015 1,200-1,410 1,250-1,425 Maize 010 248-295 250-255 Vaal Deshi 040 1,725-1,925 1,755-1,905 Choli 0,030 1,105-1,160 1,155-1,275 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,375-2,425 2,375-2,425 Bajra 1,330-1,340 1,330-1,340 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 4,350-4,400 4,250-4,300 Gram dal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 7,650-7,700 7,550-7,600 Tuardal 09,900-10,000 09,700-09,800 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 9,400-9,450 9,400-9,450 Udid 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400