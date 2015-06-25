Jun. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Udid prices eased due to restricted demand from mills.
* Rice prices moved down due to weak advices from producing centers.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,570 274-348 274-350
Wheat Tukda 00,680 278-440 276-438
Jowar White 090 255-685 260-680
Bajra 0,060 190-270 195-270
PULSES
Gram 00,275 820-0,901 814-0,956
Udid 0,050 1,400-1,675 1,450-1,675
Moong 0,500 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,400
Tuar 0,030 1,250-1,410 1,200-1,410
Maize 005 250-300 248-295
Vaal Deshi 035 1,550-1,900 1,725-1,925
Choli 0,025 0,850-1,338 1,105-1,160
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,375-2,425 2,375-2,425
Bajra 1,330-1,340 1,330-1,340
Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900
PULSES
Gram 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Gram dal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 7,650-7,700 7,650-7,700
Tuardal 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000
Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moongdal 9,400-9,450 9,400-9,450
Udid 8,000-8,050 8,100-8,150
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,500-4,600
Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,300-08,400