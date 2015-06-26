Jun. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram prices improved due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,520 275-346 274-348 Wheat Tukda 00,740 278-438 278-440 Jowar White 110 250-690 255-685 Bajra 0,050 193-270 190-270 PULSES Gram 00,310 840-0,930 820-0,901 Udid 0,050 1,510-1,625 1,400-1,675 Moong 0,700 1,250-1,400 1,250-1,450 Tuar 0,020 1,250-1,400 1,250-1,410 Maize 010 248-295 250-300 Vaal Deshi 040 1,375-1,925 1,550-1,900 Choli 0,020 0,950-1,340 0,850-1,338 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,400-1,410 1,380-1,390 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,450 2,375-2,425 Bajra 1,330-1,340 1,330-1,340 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 4,400-4,450 4,350-4,400 Gram dal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 7,650-7,700 7,650-7,700 Tuardal 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 9,400-9,450 9,400-9,450 Udid 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100