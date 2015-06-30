Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Jun. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up due to low arrivals. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,560 268-346 270-348 Wheat Tukda 00,920 269-440 275-445 Jowar White 125 250-670 240-680 Bajra 0,055 185-270 190-275 PULSES Gram 00,310 800-0,890 810-0,900 Udid 0,050 1,450-1,650 1,400-1,665 Moong 0,350 1,250-1,380 1,244-1,400 Tuar 0,025 1,250-1,410 1,205-1,405 Maize 010 265-290 250-300 Vaal Deshi 040 1,500-1,900 1,465-1,975 Choli 0,035 0,875-1,308 0,950-1,225 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,430-1,440 1,420-1,430 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,075 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,425-2,475 2,425-2,475 Bajra 1,330-1,340 1,330-1,340 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Gram dal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 7,750-7,800 7,750-7,800 Tuardal 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 9,400-9,450 9,400-9,450 Udid 8,100-8,150 8,000-8,050 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12