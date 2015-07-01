BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
Jul. 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to low arrivals. * Gram prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Moong prices moved down due to supply pressure. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,620 267-348 268-346 Wheat Tukda 00,840 268-400 269-440 Jowar White 105 237-650 250-670 Bajra 0,040 195-270 185-270 PULSES Gram 00,275 790-0,890 800-0,890 Udid 0,050 1,450-1,650 1,450-1,650 Moong 0,600 1,125-1,280 1,250-1,380 Tuar 0,025 1,250-1,400 1,250-1,410 Maize 010 248-295 265-290 Vaal Deshi 035 1,550-1,925 1,500-1,900 Choli 0,025 0,950-1,305 0,875-1,308 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,450-1,460 1,430-1,440 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,075 2,025-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,425-2,475 Bajra 1,330-1,340 1,330-1,340 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 4,300-4,350 4,400-4,450 Gram dal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 7,600-7,650 7,750-7,800 Tuardal 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000 Moong 7,800-7,850 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 9,400-9,450 9,400-9,450 Udid 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100
* Gold edges up from 7-week low hit earlier in the session * Spot gold still targets $1,209- technicals * Specs cut bullish COMEX gold, silver positions * Euro hits 6-month high vs dollar (Adds comments, updates prices) By Swati Verma BENGALURU, May 8 Gold edged up on Monday on bargain-hunting after dipping to a seven-week low earlier in the session and as the euro strengthened after pro-EU candidate Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election.