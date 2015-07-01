Jul. 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to low arrivals. * Gram prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Moong prices moved down due to supply pressure. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,620 267-348 268-346 Wheat Tukda 00,840 268-400 269-440 Jowar White 105 237-650 250-670 Bajra 0,040 195-270 185-270 PULSES Gram 00,275 790-0,890 800-0,890 Udid 0,050 1,450-1,650 1,450-1,650 Moong 0,600 1,125-1,280 1,250-1,380 Tuar 0,025 1,250-1,400 1,250-1,410 Maize 010 248-295 265-290 Vaal Deshi 035 1,550-1,925 1,500-1,900 Choli 0,025 0,950-1,305 0,875-1,308 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,450-1,460 1,430-1,440 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,075 2,025-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,425-2,475 Bajra 1,330-1,340 1,330-1,340 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 4,300-4,350 4,400-4,450 Gram dal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 7,600-7,650 7,750-7,800 Tuardal 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000 Moong 7,800-7,850 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 9,400-9,450 9,400-9,450 Udid 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100