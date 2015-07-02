Jul. 02Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,560 267-350 267-348 Wheat Tukda 00,770 268-415 268-400 Jowar White 104 240-610 237-650 Bajra 0,040 180-270 195-270 PULSES Gram 00,235 815-0,900 790-0,890 Udid 0,050 1,450-1,700 1,450-1,650 Moong 0,300 1,150-1,310 1,125-1,280 Tuar 0,070 1,250-1,421 1,250-1,400 Maize 011 250-300 248-295 Vaal Deshi 040 1,275-1,850 1,550-1,925 Choli 0,030 0,975-1,210 0,950-1,305 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,075 2,025-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475 Bajra 1,350-1,360 1,330-1,340 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Gram dal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 7,500-7,550 7,600-7,650 Tuardal 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000 Moong 7,800-7,850 7,800-7,850 Moongdal 9,400-9,450 9,400-9,450 Udid 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100 (Marina H Raja)