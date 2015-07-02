Jul. 02Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Tuar prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,560 267-350 267-348
Wheat Tukda 00,770 268-415 268-400
Jowar White 104 240-610 237-650
Bajra 0,040 180-270 195-270
PULSES
Gram 00,235 815-0,900 790-0,890
Udid 0,050 1,450-1,700 1,450-1,650
Moong 0,300 1,150-1,310 1,125-1,280
Tuar 0,070 1,250-1,421 1,250-1,400
Maize 011 250-300 248-295
Vaal Deshi 040 1,275-1,850 1,550-1,925
Choli 0,030 0,975-1,210 0,950-1,305
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,075 2,025-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475
Bajra 1,350-1,360 1,330-1,340
Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900
PULSES
Gram 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Gram dal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 7,500-7,550 7,600-7,650
Tuardal 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000
Moong 7,800-7,850 7,800-7,850
Moongdal 9,400-9,450 9,400-9,450
Udid 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100
