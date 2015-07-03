Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 03 Jul. 03Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills. * Jowar prices moved down due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,370 270-354 267-350 Wheat Tukda 00,580 271-400 268-415 Jowar White 110 220-575 240-610 Bajra 0,045 190-265 180-270 PULSES Gram 00,225 830-0,920 815-0,900 Udid 0,100 1,400-1,721 1,450-1,700 Moong 0,350 1,170-1,370 1,150-1,310 Tuar 0,040 1,250-1,400 1,250-1,421 Maize 007 252-300 250-300 Vaal Deshi 050 1,250-1,490 1,275-1,850 Choli 0,020 0,975-1,275 0,975-1,210 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,460-1,470 1,450-1,460 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,025-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475 Bajra 1,350-1,360 1,350-1,360 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Gram dal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 7,350-7,400 7,500-7,550 Tuardal 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000 Moong 7,800-7,850 7,800-7,850 Moongdal 9,400-9,450 9,400-9,450 Udid 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100 (Marina H Raja)