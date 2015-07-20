Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 20 Jul. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,410 282-340 286-339 Wheat Tukda 00,490 292-407 292-363 Jowar White 100 211-621 225-560 Bajra 0,030 225-270 220-265 PULSES Gram 00,212 840-0,925 780-0,958 Udid 0,065 1,350-1,580 1,550-1,650 Moong 0,350 1,200-1,410 1,200-1,420 Tuar 0,020 1,350-1,420 1,250-1,450 Maize 010 251-305 250-300 Vaal Deshi 035 1,450-1,610 1,405-1,625 Choli 0,022 0,955-1,265 0,950-1,140 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,510-1,520 1,500-1,510 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,500-2,525 2,475-2,500 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Gram dal 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 7,150-7,200 7,150-7,200 Tuardal 09,700-09,800 09,700-09,800 Moong 7,300-7,350 7,500-7,550 Moongdal 8,600-8,650 8,800-8,850 Udid 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100