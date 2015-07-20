Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 20
Jul. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,410 282-340 286-339
Wheat Tukda 00,490 292-407 292-363
Jowar White 100 211-621 225-560
Bajra 0,030 225-270 220-265
PULSES
Gram 00,212 840-0,925 780-0,958
Udid 0,065 1,350-1,580 1,550-1,650
Moong 0,350 1,200-1,410 1,200-1,420
Tuar 0,020 1,350-1,420 1,250-1,450
Maize 010 251-305 250-300
Vaal Deshi 035 1,450-1,610 1,405-1,625
Choli 0,022 0,955-1,265 0,950-1,140
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,510-1,520 1,500-1,510
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,500-2,525 2,475-2,500
Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390
Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
PULSES
Gram 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Gram dal 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 7,150-7,200 7,150-7,200
Tuardal 09,700-09,800 09,700-09,800
Moong 7,300-7,350 7,500-7,550
Moongdal 8,600-8,650 8,800-8,850
Udid 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100