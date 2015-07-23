Jul. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up further due to thin supply. * Moong and Moong Daal prices improved due to low retail demand. * Rajkot market yard retain closed on account of traders strike on auction issues. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 289-346 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 294-380 Jowar White 000 000-000 215-640 Bajra 0,000 000-000 215-270 PULSES Gram 00,000 000-0,000 835-0,925 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,300-1,500 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,210-1,430 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,300-1,450 Maize 000 000-000 255-305 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 1,450-1,700 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,960-1,270 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 2,150-2,175 2,125-2,150 Wheat (superior best) 2,500-2,525 2,500-2,525 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Gram dal 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 7,150-7,200 7,150-7,200 Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 Moong 7,200-7,250 7,300-7,350 Moongdal 8,400-8,450 8,600-8,650 Udid 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100 (Marina H Raja)