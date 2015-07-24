Jul. 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Gram and Gram Daal prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Rajkot market yard remain closed for the second day today as traders
called for indefinite strike for auction issues.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 289-346
Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 294-380
Jowar White 000 000-000 215-640
Bajra 0,000 000-000 215-270
PULSES
Gram 00,000 000-0,000 835-0,925
Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,300-1,500
Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,210-1,430
Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,300-1,450
Maize 000 000-000 255-305
Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 1,450-1,700
Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,960-1,270
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570
Wheat (medium) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175
Wheat (superior best) 2,500-2,525 2,500-2,525
Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,380-1,390
Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
PULSES
Gram 4,550-4,600 4,600-4,650
Gram dal 5,550-5,600 5,650-5,700
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 7,150-7,200 7,150-7,200
Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100
Moong 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250
Moongdal 8,400-8,450 8,400-8,550
Udid 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100
(Marina H Raja)