Jul. 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram and Gram Daal prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Rajkot market yard remain closed for the second day today as traders called for indefinite strike for auction issues. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 289-346 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 294-380 Jowar White 000 000-000 215-640 Bajra 0,000 000-000 215-270 PULSES Gram 00,000 000-0,000 835-0,925 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,300-1,500 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,210-1,430 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,300-1,450 Maize 000 000-000 255-305 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 1,450-1,700 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,960-1,270 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Wheat (superior best) 2,500-2,525 2,500-2,525 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,380-1,390 Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 4,550-4,600 4,600-4,650 Gram dal 5,550-5,600 5,650-5,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 7,150-7,200 7,150-7,200 Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 Moong 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250 Moongdal 8,400-8,450 8,400-8,550 Udid 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100 (Marina H Raja)