Jul. 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Rajkot market yard remain closed today as traders called for indefinite strike for auction issues. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 289-346 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 294-380 Jowar White 000 000-000 215-640 Bajra 0,000 000-000 215-270 PULSES Gram 00,000 000-0,000 835-0,925 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,300-1,500 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,210-1,430 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,300-1,450 Maize 000 000-000 255-305 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 1,450-1,700 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,960-1,270 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,150-2,175 Wheat (superior best) 2,500-2,525 2,500-2,525 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Gram dal 5,550-5,600 5,550-5,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 7,050-7,100 7,150-7,200 Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 Moong 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250 Moongdal 8,400-8,450 8,400-8,550 Udid 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100 (Marina H Raja)