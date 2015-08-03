Aug. 03Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Tuar prices improved due to short supply.
* Udid prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,580 282-352 285-348
Wheat Tukda 00,830 284-378 290-402
Jowar White 090 230-600 220-625
Bajra 0,030 190-265 215-285
PULSES
Gram 00,180 825-0,920 835-0,920
Udid 0,030 1,350-1,525 1,300-1,500
Moong 0,320 1,150-1,390 1,160-1,280
Tuar 0,015 1,200-1,540 1,300-1,475
Maize 008 260-301 270-290
Vaal Deshi 030 1,300-1,950 1,250-1,575
Choli 0,015 0,875-1,850 0,728-1,275
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570
Wheat (medium) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175
Wheat (superior best) 2,500-2,525 2,500-2,525
Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350
Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
PULSES
Gram 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550
Gram dal 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 7,150-7,200 6,900-6,950
Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100
Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,400-8,550
Udid 8,100-8,150 8,000-8,050
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100
(Marina H Raja)