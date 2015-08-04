Aug. 04Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Udid prices moved up further due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,610 281-368 282-352
Wheat Tukda 00,850 284-380 284-378
Jowar White 090 240-630 230-600
Bajra 0,030 205-270 190-265
PULSES
Gram 00,250 831-0,941 825-0,920
Udid 0,030 1,350-1,550 1,350-1,525
Moong 0,580 1,250-1,380 1,150-1,390
Tuar 0,025 1,400-1,560 1,200-1,540
Maize 010 265-305 260-301
Vaal Deshi 040 1,365-1,925 1,300-1,950
Choli 0,020 0,880-1,284 0,875-1,850
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570
Wheat (medium) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175
Wheat (superior best) 2,500-2,525 2,500-2,525
Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350
Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
PULSES
Gram 4,550-4,600 4,500-4,550
Gram dal 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,000-4,050
Tuar 7,150-7,200 7,150-7,200
Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100
Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 8,200-8,250 8,100-8,150
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100
(Marina H Raja)