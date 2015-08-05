Aug. 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,670 283-381 281-368 Wheat Tukda 00,900 285-405 284-380 Jowar White 105 245-600 240-630 Bajra 0,025 210-275 205-270 PULSES Gram 00,310 750-0,925 831-0,941 Udid 0,035 1,300-1,550 1,350-1,550 Moong 0,600 1,000-1,380 1,250-1,380 Tuar 0,033 1,400-1,565 1,400-1,560 Maize 012 275-302 265-305 Vaal Deshi 050 1,275-1,480 1,365-1,925 Choli 0,025 0,995-1,200 0,880-1,284 +++ Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,150-2,175 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,425 2,500-2,525 Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350 Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Gram dal 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 7,400-7,450 7,150-7,200 Tuardal 10,200-10,300 10,000-10,100 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100 (Marina H Raja)