BRIEF-India's UCO Bank March-qtr net loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 5.88 billion rupees versus net loss of 17.15 billion rupees year ago
Aug. 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,670 283-381 281-368 Wheat Tukda 00,900 285-405 284-380 Jowar White 105 245-600 240-630 Bajra 0,025 210-275 205-270 PULSES Gram 00,310 750-0,925 831-0,941 Udid 0,035 1,300-1,550 1,350-1,550 Moong 0,600 1,000-1,380 1,250-1,380 Tuar 0,033 1,400-1,565 1,400-1,560 Maize 012 275-302 265-305 Vaal Deshi 050 1,275-1,480 1,365-1,925 Choli 0,025 0,995-1,200 0,880-1,284 +++ Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,150-2,175 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,425 2,500-2,525 Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350 Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Gram dal 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 7,400-7,450 7,150-7,200 Tuardal 10,200-10,300 10,000-10,100 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100 (Marina H Raja)
* Says board of Godrej Agrovet Ltd approved proposed IPO