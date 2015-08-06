Aug. 06Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down further due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,510 282-375 283-381 Wheat Tukda 00,720 284-400 285-405 Jowar White 070 220-590 245-600 Bajra 0,025 180-275 210-275 PULSES Gram 00,450 831-0,951 750-0,925 Udid 0,015 1,400-1,500 1,300-1,550 Moong 0,450 1,250-1,300 1,000-1,380 Tuar 0,015 1,350-1,550 1,400-1,565 Maize 009 250-300 275-302 Vaal Deshi 040 1,400-1,800 1,275-1,480 Choli 0,015 0,880-1,312 0,995-1,200 +++ Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,525-1,535 1,540-1,550 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,100-2,125 Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,375 2,400-2,425 Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350 Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 4,500-4,550 4,550-4,600 Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,450-5,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,100-4,150 Tuar 7,600-7,650 7,400-7,450 Tuardal 10,200-10,300 10,200-10,300 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100 (Marina H Raja)