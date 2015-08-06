BRIEF-India's Punj Lloyd sets up pvt sector small arms manufacturing plant in Madhya Pradesh
* Punj Lloyd Ltd says co via unit & JV partner Israel Weapon Industries inaugurated private sector small arms manufacturing plant in Madhya Pradesh
Aug. 06Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down further due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,510 282-375 283-381 Wheat Tukda 00,720 284-400 285-405 Jowar White 070 220-590 245-600 Bajra 0,025 180-275 210-275 PULSES Gram 00,450 831-0,951 750-0,925 Udid 0,015 1,400-1,500 1,300-1,550 Moong 0,450 1,250-1,300 1,000-1,380 Tuar 0,015 1,350-1,550 1,400-1,565 Maize 009 250-300 275-302 Vaal Deshi 040 1,400-1,800 1,275-1,480 Choli 0,015 0,880-1,312 0,995-1,200 +++ Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,525-1,535 1,540-1,550 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,100-2,125 Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,375 2,400-2,425 Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350 Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 4,500-4,550 4,550-4,600 Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,450-5,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,100-4,150 Tuar 7,600-7,650 7,400-7,450 Tuardal 10,200-10,300 10,200-10,300 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100 (Marina H Raja)
* March quarter operating profit 556.8 million rupees versus 517.3 million rupees year ago