Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 07
Aug. 07Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Udid prices firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,490 281-362 282-375
Wheat Tukda 00,680 282-381 284-400
Jowar White 085 230-595 220-590
Bajra 0,030 190-285 180-275
PULSES
Gram 00,305 755-0,940 831-0,951
Udid 0,025 1,440-1,550 1,400-1,500
Moong 0,270 1,155-1,340 1,250-1,300
Tuar 0,035 1,300-1,550 1,350-1,550
Maize 005 250-301 250-300
Vaal Deshi 045 1,425-1,825 1,400-1,800
Choli 0,020 0,895-1,325 0,880-1,312
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,525-1,535 1,525-1,535
Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,375 2,350-2,375
Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350
Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
PULSES
Gram 4,400-4,450 4,500-4,550
Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650
Tuardal 10,200-10,300 10,200-10,300
Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 8,250-8,300 8,200-8,250
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100
