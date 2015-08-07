Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 07 Aug. 07Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Udid prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,490 281-362 282-375 Wheat Tukda 00,680 282-381 284-400 Jowar White 085 230-595 220-590 Bajra 0,030 190-285 180-275 PULSES Gram 00,305 755-0,940 831-0,951 Udid 0,025 1,440-1,550 1,400-1,500 Moong 0,270 1,155-1,340 1,250-1,300 Tuar 0,035 1,300-1,550 1,350-1,550 Maize 005 250-301 250-300 Vaal Deshi 045 1,425-1,825 1,400-1,800 Choli 0,020 0,895-1,325 0,880-1,312 +++ Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,525-1,535 1,525-1,535 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,375 2,350-2,375 Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350 Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 4,400-4,450 4,500-4,550 Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Tuardal 10,200-10,300 10,200-10,300 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 8,250-8,300 8,200-8,250 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100 (Marina H Raja)