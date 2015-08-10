Aug. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,640 281-375 281-362
Wheat Tukda 00,880 282-392 282-381
Jowar White 065 230-610 230-595
Bajra 0,030 210-285 190-285
PULSES
Gram 00,180 781-0,875 755-0,940
Udid 0,020 1,350-1,450 1,440-1,550
Moong 0,450 1,180-1,380 1,155-1,340
Tuar 0,030 1,450-1,590 1,300-1,550
Maize 008 245-305 250-301
Vaal Deshi 045 1,505-1,900 1,425-1,825
Choli 0,020 0,950-1,350 0,895-1,325
+++
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,525-1,535 1,525-1,535
Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,375 2,350-2,375
Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350
Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
PULSES
Gram 4,350-4,400 4,400-4,450
Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 7,900-7,950 7,600-7,650
Tuardal 10,400-10,500 10,200-10,300
Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 8,250-8,300 8,250-8,300
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100
(Marina H Raja)