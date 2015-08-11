Aug. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,600 282-370 281-375 Wheat Tukda 00,810 283-405 282-392 Jowar White 045 250-620 230-610 Bajra 0,025 205-280 210-285 PULSES Gram 00,280 725-0,971 781-0,875 Udid 0,020 1,300-1,500 1,350-1,450 Moong 0,200 1,100-1,350 1,180-1,380 Tuar 0,030 1,500-1,600 1,450-1,590 Maize 000 000-000 245-305 Vaal Deshi 040 1,450-1,950 1,505-1,900 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,950-1,350 +++ Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,515-1,525 1,525-1,535 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,350-2,375 Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350 Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 8,100-8,150 7,900-7,950 Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,400-10,500 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 8,250-8,300 8,250-8,300 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100 (Marina H Raja)