BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation approves investment in Avenues Payments India
* Approved to make investment in preference shares along with Avenues (India) into Avenues Payments India Pvt Ltd
Aug. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,600 282-370 281-375 Wheat Tukda 00,810 283-405 282-392 Jowar White 045 250-620 230-610 Bajra 0,025 205-280 210-285 PULSES Gram 00,280 725-0,971 781-0,875 Udid 0,020 1,300-1,500 1,350-1,450 Moong 0,200 1,100-1,350 1,180-1,380 Tuar 0,030 1,500-1,600 1,450-1,590 Maize 000 000-000 245-305 Vaal Deshi 040 1,450-1,950 1,505-1,900 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,950-1,350 +++ Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,515-1,525 1,525-1,535 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,350-2,375 Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350 Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 8,100-8,150 7,900-7,950 Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,400-10,500 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 8,250-8,300 8,250-8,300 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100 (Marina H Raja)
