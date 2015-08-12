Aug. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram and Gram Daal prices improved due to low arrivals. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved up due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,565 283-375 282-370 Wheat Tukda 00,790 284-407 283-405 Jowar White 075 255-615 250-620 Bajra 0,030 195-270 205-280 PULSES Gram 00,412 715-0,966 725-0,971 Udid 0,020 1,350-1,500 1,300-1,500 Moong 0,450 1,175-1,390 1,100-1,350 Tuar 0,020 1,450-1,625 1,500-1,600 Maize 005 245-305 245-305 Vaal Deshi 030 1,350-1,875 1,450-1,950 Choli 0,020 0,890-1,325 0,950-1,350 +++ Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,515-1,525 1,515-1,525 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,300-2,325 Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,340-1,350 Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 4,450-4,500 4,350-4,400 Gram dal 5,550-5,600 5,350-5,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 8,300-8,350 8,100-8,150 Tuardal 10,600-10,700 10,500-10,600 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 8,250-8,300 8,250-8,300 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100 (Marina H Raja)