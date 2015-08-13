Aug. 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved up due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,510 284-385 283-375 Wheat Tukda 00,715 285-400 284-407 Jowar White 085 250-560 255-615 Bajra 0,035 205-265 195-270 PULSES Gram 00,520 801-0,900 715-0,966 Udid 0,015 1,300-1,500 1,350-1,500 Moong 0,450 1,175-1,370 1,175-1,390 Tuar 0,020 1,500-1,701 1,450-1,625 Maize 010 270-300 245-305 Vaal Deshi 035 1,450-1,850 1,350-1,875 Choli 0,015 1,050-1,225 0,890-1,325 +++ Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,515-1,525 1,515-1,525 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,300-2,325 Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330 Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 4,500-4,550 4,450-4,500 Gram dal 5,550-5,600 5,550-5,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,000-4,050 Tuar 8,450-8,500 8,300-8,350 Tuardal 10,800-10,900 10,600-10,700 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 8,250-8,300 8,250-8,300 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100 (Marina H Raja)