Aug. 14Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices improved further due to increased retail demand for coming
festivals.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved up due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,415 285-395 284-385
Wheat Tukda 00,610 286-402 285-400
Jowar White 085 275-570 250-560
Bajra 0,025 210-275 205-265
PULSES
Gram 00,290 811-0,939 801-0,900
Udid 0,015 1,500-1,611 1,300-1,500
Moong 0,350 1,180-1,370 1,175-1,370
Tuar 0,020 1,600-1,725 1,500-1,701
Maize 010 240-305 270-300
Vaal Deshi 040 1,450-1,825 1,450-1,850
Choli 0,018 0,950-1,220 1,050-1,225
+++
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,515-1,525 1,515-1,525
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,300-2,325
Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330
Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
PULSES
Gram 4,550-4,600 4,500-4,550
Gram dal 5,550-5,600 5,550-5,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100
Tuar 8,500-8,550 8,450-8,500
Tuardal 10,800-10,900 10,800-10,900
Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 8,250-8,300 8,250-8,300
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100
(Marina H Raja)