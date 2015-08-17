Aug. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Gram prices improved due to retail demand.
* Rajkot market yard remained closed on account of religious day.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 285-395
Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 286-402
Jowar White 000 000-000 275-570
Bajra 0,000 000-000 210-275
PULSES
Gram 00,000 000-0,000 811-0,939
Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,500-1,611
Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,180-1,370
Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,600-1,725
Maize 000 000-000 240-305
Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 1,450-1,825
Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,950-1,220
+++
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,535-1,545 1,515-1,525
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,325-2,350 2,300-2,325
Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330
Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
PULSES
Gram 4,575-4,625 4,550-4,600
Gram dal 5,550-5,600 5,550-5,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100
Tuar 8,500-8,550 8,500-8,550
Tuardal 10,800-10,900 10,800-10,900
Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 8,250-8,300 8,250-8,300
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100
(Marina H Raja)