Aug. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Gram prices improved due to retail demand. * Rajkot market yard remained closed on account of religious day. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 285-395 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 286-402 Jowar White 000 000-000 275-570 Bajra 0,000 000-000 210-275 PULSES Gram 00,000 000-0,000 811-0,939 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,500-1,611 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,180-1,370 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,600-1,725 Maize 000 000-000 240-305 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 1,450-1,825 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,950-1,220 +++ Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,535-1,545 1,515-1,525 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,325-2,350 2,300-2,325 Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330 Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 4,575-4,625 4,550-4,600 Gram dal 5,550-5,600 5,550-5,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Tuar 8,500-8,550 8,500-8,550 Tuardal 10,800-10,900 10,800-10,900 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 8,250-8,300 8,250-8,300 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100 (Marina H Raja)