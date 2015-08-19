Aug. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Gram and Gram Daal prices improved due to retail demand.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved up further due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,660 285-372 286-378
Wheat Tukda 00,920 286-390 287-410
Jowar White 080 225-550 260-575
Bajra 0,020 230-275 215-280
PULSES
Gram 00,400 821-1,030 825-1,000
Udid 0,030 1,370-1,570 1,425-1,600
Moong 0,350 1,150-1,375 1,155-1,320
Tuar 0,050 1,700-1,900 1,600-1,831
Maize 009 270-305 245-305
Vaal Deshi 045 1,450-1,750 1,475-1,850
Choli 0,020 0,950-1,250 0,888-1,258
+++5
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,535-1,545 1,535-1,545
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,325-2,350 2,325-2,350
Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330
Jowar 2,400-2,450 2,500-2,550
PULSES
Gram 4,675-4,725 4,625-4,675
Gram dal 5,700-5,750 5,650-5,700
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100
Tuar 8,750-8,800 8,650-8,700
Tuardal 11,200-11,300 10,800-10,900
Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 8,250-8,300 8,250-8,300
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100
(Marina H Raja)