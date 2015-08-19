Aug. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram and Gram Daal prices improved due to retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved up further due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,660 285-372 286-378 Wheat Tukda 00,920 286-390 287-410 Jowar White 080 225-550 260-575 Bajra 0,020 230-275 215-280 PULSES Gram 00,400 821-1,030 825-1,000 Udid 0,030 1,370-1,570 1,425-1,600 Moong 0,350 1,150-1,375 1,155-1,320 Tuar 0,050 1,700-1,900 1,600-1,831 Maize 009 270-305 245-305 Vaal Deshi 045 1,450-1,750 1,475-1,850 Choli 0,020 0,950-1,250 0,888-1,258 +++5 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,535-1,545 1,535-1,545 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,325-2,350 2,325-2,350 Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330 Jowar 2,400-2,450 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 4,675-4,725 4,625-4,675 Gram dal 5,700-5,750 5,650-5,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Tuar 8,750-8,800 8,650-8,700 Tuardal 11,200-11,300 10,800-10,900 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 8,250-8,300 8,250-8,300 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100 (Marina H Raja)