BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Aug. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices moved up further due to retail demand. * Udid prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices gained further due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,680 284-368 285-372 Wheat Tukda 00,980 285-422 286-390 Jowar White 080 230-565 225-550 Bajra 0,025 215-295 230-275 PULSES Gram 00,320 821-1,011 821-1,030 Udid 0,030 1,550-1,725 1,370-1,570 Moong 0,460 1,170-1,360 1,150-1,375 Tuar 0,025 1,800-1,963 1,700-1,900 Maize 011 265-305 270-305 Vaal Deshi 040 1,475-1,725 1,450-1,750 Choli 0,025 0,975-1,265 0,950-1,250 +++5 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,535-1,545 1,535-1,545 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,325-2,350 2,325-2,350 Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330 Jowar 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 PULSES Gram 4,725-4,775 4,675-4,725 Gram dal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,050-4,100 Tuar 9,000-9,100 8,750-8,800 Tuardal 11,400-11,500 11,200-11,300 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 8,350-8,400 8,250-8,300 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100 (Marina H Raja)
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)