Aug. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices moved up further due to retail demand. * Udid prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices gained further due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,680 284-368 285-372 Wheat Tukda 00,980 285-422 286-390 Jowar White 080 230-565 225-550 Bajra 0,025 215-295 230-275 PULSES Gram 00,320 821-1,011 821-1,030 Udid 0,030 1,550-1,725 1,370-1,570 Moong 0,460 1,170-1,360 1,150-1,375 Tuar 0,025 1,800-1,963 1,700-1,900 Maize 011 265-305 270-305 Vaal Deshi 040 1,475-1,725 1,450-1,750 Choli 0,025 0,975-1,265 0,950-1,250 +++5 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,535-1,545 1,535-1,545 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,325-2,350 2,325-2,350 Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330 Jowar 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 PULSES Gram 4,725-4,775 4,675-4,725 Gram dal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,050-4,100 Tuar 9,000-9,100 8,750-8,800 Tuardal 11,400-11,500 11,200-11,300 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 8,350-8,400 8,250-8,300 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100 (Marina H Raja)