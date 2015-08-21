Aug. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Gram Daal prices improved due to retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved up due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,410 283-377 284-368 Wheat Tukda 00,640 284-427 285-422 Jowar White 065 225-570 230-565 Bajra 0,007 205-297 215-295 PULSES Gram 00,440 811-0,971 821-1,011 Udid 0,020 1,600-1,725 1,550-1,725 Moong 0,350 1,170-1,360 1,170-1,360 Tuar 0,015 1,750-1,900 1,800-1,963 Maize 010 270-305 265-305 Vaal Deshi 035 1,550-1,850 1,475-1,725 Choli 0,020 0,980-1,275 0,975-1,265 +++5 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,535-1,545 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,325-2,350 2,325-2,350 Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330 Jowar 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 PULSES Gram 4,725-4,775 4,725-4,775 Gram dal 5,850-5,900 5,700-5,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 9,100-9,200 9,000-9,100 Tuardal 11,800-11,900 11,400-11,500 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 8,350-8,400 8,350-8,400 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100 (Marina H Raja)