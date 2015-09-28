Sep. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Udid prices moved up due to buying support from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,660 295-375 300-358
Wheat Tukda 01,040 296-425 299-421
Jowar White 080 270-530 260-535
Bajra 0,045 220-280 205-273
PULSES
Gram 00,210 750-1,081 750-1,100
Udid 1,500 1,850-1,911 1,750-1,875
Moong 0,700 1,300-1,580 1,350-1,535
Tuar 0,015 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,725
Maize 012 275-310 275-310
Vaal Dsshi 050 1,975-2,175 1,175-1,975
Choli 0,035 0,980-1,305 0,995-1,405
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590
Wheat (medium) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175
Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,425 2,400-2,425
Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,400-1,410
Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
PULSES
Gram 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800
Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Tuar 9,000-9,100 9,000-9,100
Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600
Moong 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Moongdal 8,400-8,450 8,200-8,250
Udid 8,250-8,300 8,250-8,300
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400