Sep. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices moved up due to retail demand. * Moong prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Udid prices increased due to short supply. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices gained due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,405 296-375 295-375 Wheat Tukda 00,725 297-480 296-425 Jowar White 087 280-550 270-530 Bajra 0,035 220-270 220-280 PULSES Gram 00,133 750-1,116 750-1,081 Udid 0,450 1,960-2,025 1,850-1,911 Moong 0,400 1,350-1,600 1,300-1,580 Tuar 0,015 1,500-1,700 1,600-1,800 Maize 010 265-310 275-310 Vaal Dsshi 045 1,980-2,150 1,975-2,175 Choli 0,025 0,850-1,410 0,980-1,305 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,425 2,400-2,425 Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 4,800-4,850 4,750-4,800 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 5,900-5,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 9,200-9,300 9,000-9,100 Tuardal 12,800-12,900 12,500-12,600 Moong 7,750-7,800 7,500-7,550 Moongdal 8,400-8,450 8,400-8,450 Udid 9,000-9,050 8,250-8,300 RICEm IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400