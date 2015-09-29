Sep. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Gram Daal prices moved up due to retail demand.
* Moong prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Udid prices increased due to short supply.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices gained due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,405 296-375 295-375
Wheat Tukda 00,725 297-480 296-425
Jowar White 087 280-550 270-530
Bajra 0,035 220-270 220-280
PULSES
Gram 00,133 750-1,116 750-1,081
Udid 0,450 1,960-2,025 1,850-1,911
Moong 0,400 1,350-1,600 1,300-1,580
Tuar 0,015 1,500-1,700 1,600-1,800
Maize 010 265-310 275-310
Vaal Dsshi 045 1,980-2,150 1,975-2,175
Choli 0,025 0,850-1,410 0,980-1,305
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590
Wheat (medium) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175
Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,425 2,400-2,425
Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430
Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
PULSES
Gram 4,800-4,850 4,750-4,800
Gram dal 6,000-6,050 5,900-5,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Tuar 9,200-9,300 9,000-9,100
Tuardal 12,800-12,900 12,500-12,600
Moong 7,750-7,800 7,500-7,550
Moongdal 8,400-8,450 8,400-8,450
Udid 9,000-9,050 8,250-8,300
RICEm
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 07,700-07,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400